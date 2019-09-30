MSG Networks +2.2% amid results of share tender

MSG Networks (MSGN +2.2% ) says in preliminary results that just under 15M shares have been tendered in its modified Dutch auction.

The company launched the tender (to buy up to $250M in class A common stock) a month ago.

The 14,980,092 shares were tendered at or below the purchase price of $16.70/share, and MSG Networks expects to accept those for purchase for an aggregate cost of $250.17M. Shares are up to $16.68.

Those share make up about 24.3% of outstanding class A shares.

The company will pay using cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.