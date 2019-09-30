Lexicon Pharma -13.8% as Mako warns of deal breakup 'disaster'

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is now off 13.8% today on heavy volume following a very bearish take from Seeking Alpha contributor Mako Research.

A breakup of the company's deal with Sanofi for develping sotaglifozin will throw responsibility for late-stage trials to Lexicon, accelerating cash burn, Mako says -- and the company admits it doesn't have enough cash to finish the ongoing trials, "much less fund a commercial launch."

"On closer examination it’s clear that the terms of the termination are a disaster for Lexicon and its investors," Mako says.

Sell-side analysts rate the stock Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall. The stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.