Shell reports Q3 drop in upstream production while LNG output jumps

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.6% ) says it expects to incur $700M-$850M in Q3 net charges, excluding currency impacts, while upstream oil and gas production slipped by as much as 2.7% compared with a year earlier.

In a quarterly outlook released ahead of Q3 earnings, Shell says it expects Q3 upstream production of 2.6M-2.65M boe/day, down from 2.67M boe/day in the year-ago quarter, after previously forecasting upstream output rising 50K-100K boe/day Y/Y.

Shell also estimates Q3 LNG liquefaction volumes at 9M-9.3M metric tons, up from 8.18M mt in Q3 2018, and production in its integrated gas unit, which provides gas for LNG, of 930K-960K boe/day, up from 924K boe/day a year earlier.

In its downstream activities, Shell says Q3 refinery availability was 90%-92%, roughly in-line with a year earlier, oil product sales rose to 6.7M-7.35 M bbl/day, and chemical sales fell to 3.9M-4M mt following the sale of its stake in Saudi refining joint venture SASREF.