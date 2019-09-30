Sportsman’s warehouse acquires 8 Field & Stream stores

Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) has entered into agreements with DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to acquire 8 Field & Stream locations, for total purchase price of $28M, funded through borrowings under Sportsman’s revolving credit facility.

Sportsman’s will sublease the eight locations from DICK’S. The acquired stores will be operated as Sportsman’s Warehouse stores and are located in Pennsylvania (3), New York (2), North Carolina (2) and Michigan (1).

The transaction is expected to be neutral to EPS in FY19, and accretive to EPS in FY20.

The transaction is expected to close on October 11, 2019.