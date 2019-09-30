German Inflation Unexpectedly Slows After ECB Stimulus Drive

German inflation rose an annual 0.9% in September, falling well short of ECB Euro area aim of just under 2% rate, after the ECB decided to deploy fresh stimulus.

Policy makers are planning to buy bonds as a part of the stimulus, until the inflation rate will hover just below 2% rate.

ECB officials cited domestic resilience reason against restarting quantitative easing. An executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger, balk at the stimulus decision and unexpectedly quit last week.

Outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi said the institution can do more if needed. Yet monetary stimulus will be less effective and last longer unless European governments step up spending, he said.

Source: Investing.com