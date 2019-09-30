Fire at Petrobras' Revap refinery occurred during scheduled stoppage

Petrobras (PBR -0.5% ) says its Revap refinery in Brazil's Sao Paolo state already was undergoing a scheduled stoppage when a fire broke out over the weekend.

No one was hurt in the incident and the fire is contained, but the company is not saying whether the fire could extend the stoppage at the refinery, which has a processing capacity of 252K bbl/day, or 14% of Brazil's total refining capacity.

The fire broke out in tanks that store materials used to produce asphalt and fuel, but the cause is still under investigation.