Aramark hopes for Astros, A's playoff runs

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is in focus with the major league baseball playoffs starting at two different stadiums where the company runs concessions.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch breaks down the potential impact of the playoffs going favorably for the company. "There is a maximum possible 14 games at Aramark-managed stadiums, assuming Houston wins the World Series, Oakland the AL wildcard game, and that every series for both teams goes the maximum number of games. The minimum ARMK games would be 3, if Oakland loses the wildcard and Houston is swept by Tampa Bay," notes the firm.

BAML has a Buy rating on Aramark and price objective of $48.