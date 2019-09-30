United Natural Foods Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.42B (+147.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNFI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.