American Express, Delta relaunch cards with new rewards, fees

American Express (AXP +0.2% ) and Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.4% ) ramp up rewards as well as the annual fees they'll charge as they relaunch their Delta SkyMiles American Express card portfolio.

Annual membership fee on their Reserve Card increases to $550 as of Jan. 30, 2020 from $450 currently, on the Platinum Card rises to $250 from $195, and on the Gold Card goes up to $99 from $95.

Card members will be able to earn more miles on everyday purchases and access more travel perks, the companies said.

Business Cards will feature a new set of benefits, as well.

The redesigned cards "will deliver rich rewards and benefits that give travelers unmatched options that fit their lifestyle needs,” said Sandeep Dube, Delta’s senior vice president – customer engagement & loyalty, and CEO – Delta Vacations.

