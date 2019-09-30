Royal Gold names CFO Heissenbuttel as new CEO

Royal Gold (RGLD -1.7% ) appoints William Heissenbuttel as its new President and CEO, to become effective upon the retirement of Tony Jensen on Jan. 2, 2020.

Heissenbuttel joined RGLD in 2006, became VP of operations during 2015-16 and has served as CFO and VP of strategy since June 2018; previously he was Senior VP at N.M. Rothschild and was responsible for the natural resources sector lending team for the Americas.

Jensen has spent 16 years at RGLD, including 13 as President and CEO, following 18 years at Placer Dome.