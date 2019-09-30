Seattle Genetics surges on bladder cancer treatment results

Seattle Genetics (SGEN +10.2% ) breaks out to an all-time high after the company and partner Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY) presented "encouraging" initial results for a bladder cancer treatment.

SGEN says 45 patients were evaluated for safety with the combination of its enfortumab vedotin experimental drug and the pembrolizumab immune therapy in previously untreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who were ineligible for chemotherapy, and the combination showed encouraging clinical activity in a first-line setting.

The data showed the combination shrank tumors in a majority of patients, resulting in a 71% confirmed objective response rate, and 58% of patients had a partial response.

"While exact durability of this combination still needs to be seen, we view the data as highly impressive in a high unmet need," says RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay, who rates the SGEN shares at Outperform.