Freenet still opposing Sunrise-Liberty deal despite offering cut

Sunrise Communications has cut the size of a contentious rights offering in its attempt to buy Liberty Global's (LBTYA +0.4% ) Swiss cable operations, but that's not yet swaying its largest shareholder in favor of the deal.

Sunrise cut its planned issue to 2.8B Swiss francs (about $2.81B) from a previous 4.1B francs.

But 25% shareholder Freenet (OTC:FRTAY) is promising to continue fighting the deal, as is Active Ownership Capital (with less than 3% of Sunrise stock).

That still leaves a showdown ahead at an Oct. 23 extraordinary meeting, with a simple majority deciding the deal's fate.