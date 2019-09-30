Stocks rebound on last day of Q3

The three major U.S. stock averages extend their gains on the last day of the month and the quarter.
The S&P 500, up 19% YTD, is on track to enter Q4 with the biggest increase in the first three quarters of the year since 1997.
In early afternoon trading, the Nasdaq advances 0.8%, the S&P 500 rises 0.7%, and the Nasdaq moves ahead 0.6%.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, health care (+1.2%) and information technology (+1.1%) make the strongest gains, while energy (-0.3%) and utilities (+0.3%) lag the broader market.
Crude oil slips 1.3% to $55.21 per barrel.
Gold slides 1.9% to $1,478.10, slipping below the $1,500 level.
10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.681%, as the 2-year yield drifts down 2 basis points to 1.62%.
The U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.2% to 99.32.
