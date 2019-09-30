Stocks rebound on last day of Q3

The three major U.S. stock averages extend their gains on the last day of the month and the quarter.

The S&P 500, up 19% YTD, is on track to enter Q4 with the biggest increase in the first three quarters of the year since 1997.

In early afternoon trading, the Nasdaq advances 0.8% , the S&P 500 rises 0.7% , and the Nasdaq moves ahead 0.6% .

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, health care ( +1.2% ) and information technology ( +1.1% ) make the strongest gains, while energy (-0.3%) and utilities (+0.3%) lag the broader market.

Crude oil slips 1.3% to $55.21 per barrel.

Gold slides 1.9% to $1,478.10, slipping below the $1,500 level.

10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.681%, as the 2-year yield drifts down 2 basis points to 1.62%.