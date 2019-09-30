SunCoke Energy cut at B. Riley FBR amid several headline risks

SunCoke Energy (SXC -7.6% ) slumps to a 52-week low after B. Riley FBR downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with an $8 price target, cut from $12, as the firm sees a number of events that present "significant headline risk" for the stock and a lack of near-term positive catalysts.

The terms at which SXC will renegotiate its contracts with two key customers expiring over the next two years is unclear, says Riley analyst Lucas Pipes.

SXC has significant counterparty risk at the Convent Marine Terminal, as its two customers potentially could enter a near-term restructuring process, Pipes says; if this happens, the status of SXC's take-or-pay contracts with one or both companies likely would be scrutinized in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Pipes also says it remains unclear how SXC management plans to allocate capital regarding its stated intentions to grow via organic investment or acquisition.