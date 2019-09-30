Algeria's Sonatrach says also talking partnerships with Exxon

Algeria's Sonatrach says it held meetings with Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4% ) last week to discuss possible partnerships, after saying last week it had talked with Chevron.

Sonatrach gave no further details of the meetings, but the state-run energy producer has said it wants to raise production to increase revenues after a decline in prices hit its budget.

Some 95% of Algeria's foreign revenue comes from oil and gas sales; the country's foreign exchange reserves have tumbled to $72.6B from $178B since energy prices fell in 2014.

Sonatrach has a deal with BP and Equinor to develop Algeria's shale gas reserves, but earlier reports said talks with XOM on developing a gas field had stalled.