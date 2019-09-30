PayPal enters China

People's Bank of China approves PayPal's (PYPL +1.1% ) acquisition of a 70% equity stake in Guofubao Information Technology Co. (GoPay), which holds a payment business license in China.

PayPal becomes the first foreign payment platform to be licensed to provide online payment services in China.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2019; financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

PayPal enters a market where peer-to-peer digital payments are dominated by such firms as Tencent's WeChat and Ant Financial's Alipay.