Discovery, FreeWheel team on ad management

Discovery (DISCA +0.2% ) is partnering with Comcast's FreeWheel (CMCSA +0.3% ) to unify ad management and aggregate audience scale.

The two companies have a new multi-year agreement that will work to enhance ad targeting and simplify workflow on transactions with ad buyers.

Discovery has been focusing on reaching viewers watching content through its "TV Everywhere" platform Discovery GO, along with viewers who watch via a pay TV provider's app.

It's also working to bring addressable ad capabilities to its linear channel and video on demand.