Boeing to streamline safety responsibilities in wake of 737 MAX crisis

Boeing (BA -0.5%) unveils a plan it says will strengthen how it addresses safety issues, including the creation of a product and services safety organization unifying safety-related responsibilities currently managed across multiple business units, a move recommended last week by the company's board.
The organization will be led by Beth Pasztor, currently Boeing's VP of product and services safety; she also will oversee Boeing employees who work with the Federal Aviation Administration to certify airplanes.
The company's other new safety-focused moves include the formation of a design requirements program "to strengthen a culture of continuous improvement, learning and innovation," and enhancements in flight simulation and computing to increase testing of "a wide range of scenarios, resulting in improved product safety."
