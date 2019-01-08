Freddie Mac sees $2.1T mortgage originations in 2019, $1.8T in 2020

Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC +2.2% ) September forecast sees mortgage originations reaching $2.1T in 2019, driven by a surge of homeowners refinancing into a lower mortgage rate along with strong homebuyer demand.

“Despite fears of an economic slowdown, the housing market continues to be a bright spot in the economy,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

Expects GDP growth of 2.2% for the full year, with visible impact of trade tensions likely in H2 of the year.

Sees 30-year fixed mortgage rate to remain below 4.0% for the rest of the year.

Single-family housing starts forecast remains unchanged at 870K new homes in 2019 and 940K in 2020.

Sees annual mortgage originations of $1.8T in 2020.

ETFs: MORL, REM, ITB, XHB, MORT, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, HOML