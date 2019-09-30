Rockwell Automation cut at Wells Fargo on material downside earnings bias

Rockwell Automation (ROK -0.8% ) edges lower after Wells Fargo downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $165 price target, cut from $185, saying the company's forward earnings "have material downside bias."

Wells analyst Deepa Raghavan says the firm's U.S. distributor and industry channel checks indicate "rapidly deteriorating" demand conditions in Q4, and she has seen a "meaningful acceleration" in project pushout activity and deterioration in capex sentiment.

Raghavan also says she has come to realize that an eventual resolution of the U.S.-China trade dispute "does not necessitate that things come rushing back to normalcy."