Deutsche Bank sees Shake Shack upside already priced in

Deutsche Bank starts off coverage on Shake Shack (SHAK +2.7% ) with a Hold rating.

"While we view the long-term growth story as both compelling and legitimate, with shares ~+115% YTD, we can't help but come to the conclusion that the market is pricing in a lot of the aforementioned positive factors at this point in time," warns the DB analyst team.

The firm assigns a price target of $90 vs. the 52-week trading range of $40.67 to $105.84 and average sell-side PT of $82.85.