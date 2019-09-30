New York Fed brings overnight repo operation back down to $75B

The New York Fed reduces its overnight repo operations to $75B tomorrow morning from today's $100B limit. This as demand for the repo operations eased in the last three overnight repo operations.

The New York Fed started conducting the operations on Sept. 24 to increase liquidity after money markets soared the previous week.

The turmoil was partly caused by corporate taxes due at the end of the quarter, at close to the same time that banks and investors who bought $78B of U.S. Treasury notes and bonds earlier in September had to settle up.

The New York Fed is still looking into why big banks with extra reserves didn't lend money into the short-term lending market.

