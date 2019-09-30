Amazon bringing Go to airports, theaters - CNBC
Sep. 30, 2019 3:20 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Amazon (AMZN +0.5%) is in talks to bring its cashierless Go tech to OTG’s CIBO Express airport stores and Cineworld’s Regal theaters, according to CNBC sources.
- Another source says Amazon is looking into concession stand partnerships in baseball stadiums.
- The move would help Amazon expand its brick-and-mortar retail presence at a lower cost than building more of its own stores. Amazon currently has 16 branded Go stores.
- The new integrations could start installing Go tech in Q1 CY20 and have hundreds of stores in operation by the end of the year.