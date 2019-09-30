Gold, mining stocks dragged down by strength in dollar, equities

Gold futures (GLD -1.5% ) settle below the $1,500/oz. level for their lowest finish in two months, as strength in the U.S. dollar and some lift in U.S. stocks and yields pulled demand away from safe-haven plays.

December Comex gold closed -2.2% to $1,472.90/oz., capping a 3.7% drop for the month, although the yellow metal gained 3.4% during Q3; December silver settled -3.7% to $16.99/oz., also the lowest since early August and capping a 7% drop in September while gaining more than 10% for the quarter.

"A strong U.S. dollar is a headwind for gold priced in U.S. dollar, however technical considerations may be more influential on today's action in the gold market," says Altavest managing partner Michael Armbruster. "Gold has formed a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern, and today's drop below the formation’s 'neckline' has likely spurred additional selling."

Shares of precious metals miners trade broadly lower: AXU -10% , SVM -9.6% , SILV -9.4% , HL -8.7%, EXK -8.7% , CDE -8.2% , USAS -8% , SMTS -8.1% , DRD -7.8% , GSS -7.7% , GORO -7.5% , FSM -6.4% , AG -6.2% , IAG -6% , MUX -6% , NGD -5.6% , AGI -5.1% , MAG -5% , KGC -4.6% , PVG -4.5% , SA -4.2% , OR -4.1% , NG -3.6% , SSRM -3.5%, AU -3.3% , SAND -3.2% , AEM -3.2% , AUY -3.2% , PAAS -3.1% , SBGL -3% , HMY -2.9% , GFI -2.9% , GOLD -2% , WPM -1.8% .

