H&P, Patterson-UTI and Precision Drilling all cut at Citi

Helmerich & Payne (HP -1.1% ) heads three oilfield services firms downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, where analyst Scott Gruber cut his 2020 U.S. rig count forecast, which now calls for a 5% Y/Y decline next year.

Falling utilization across both super spec and standard rig classes likely will weigh on pricing, Gruber says, adding that despite the recent pullback in shares of land drillers, his estimates are now ~30% below consensus for 2020.