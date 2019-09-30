PetroChina hikes Sichuan shale gas reserves

PetroChina (PTR +1.2% ) says it achieved a breakthrough in its unconventional oil and gas exploration, as it reports new additions of nearly 741B cm to its shale gas reserves in the Sichuan province as well as certified reserves of 358M tons at the Qingcheng oil field.

PTR says total proven reserves in the Changning-Weiyuan and Taiyang shale gas blocks in Sichuan exceed 1T cm of gas.

China's energy producers have boosted spending on domestic oil and gas drilling to a multi-year high this year, as the government seeks to boost energy supply security as import reliance soars amid the trade war with the U.S.