Sotherly Hotels acquires condo hotel commercial unit

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) acquires the hotel commercial unit of the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences in Hollywood, FL, for $5.35M.

The hotel commercial unit consist of the designated lobby and front desk are, offices, and other spaces.

Sotherly also entered into a 20-year management agreement for the parking garage and poolside cabanas of the resort, as well as an agreement to operate and manage the condominium association.

Under a pre-opening services agreement, the company received a fee of $1.0M in connection with certain preparations.

In a related transaction, Sotherly's DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach received a construction disruption fee of $1.2M and it acquired commercial unit 3 of the resort.