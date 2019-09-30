Geron +12.7% on fast-track designation

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announces the FDA granted fast-track designation to imetelstat for the treatment of adult patients with Intermediate-2 or High-risk myelofibrosis (MF) whose disease has relapsed after or is refractory to janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor treatment, or relapsed/refractory MF.

The designation includes patients with primary MF and MF developed after essential thrombocythemia.

The same patient population was studied in the IMbark Phase 2 clinical trial.

Geron intends to conduct an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA by the end of Q1 to see if there's a regulatory path forward for imetelstat in relapsed/refractory MF.