Facebook to exempt opinions from fact checking - WSJ

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will exempt opinion pieces and satire from its fact-checking program, the WSJ reports.

Publishers of information found to be false by outside fact-checkers will be able to appeal to the company, according to the report -- but posts labeled as opinion or satire won't be marked false even if the fact-checking determines that they're inaccurate.

Last week, Facebook overruled a fact-checker determination that a Washington Examiner piece (which said the risks of climate change are overblown) was inaccurate.

The new policy marks the struggle Facebook has between stopping the spread of misinformation but maintaining a neutral stance in the arena of political opinion.