Stocks drift higher to wrap up tumultuous Q3

Stocks closed Q3 on an upbeat note after investors were relieved by a weekend statement from the U.S. Treasury Department that the Trump administration was not planning to block Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges "at this time."

Today's 0.5% rise on the S&P 500 brought the index to a YTD gain of nearly 19%, its best performance for the first three quarters of the year since 1997.

Today's trade was relatively calm in wrapping up the tumultuous quarter, as the market drifted higher throughout the day amid strength in the information technology (+1%) and health care (+0.9%) sectors.

The S&P financials (-0.1%) and energy (-0.8%) groups finished in the red, following another decline in crude oil prices as Saudi Arabia reportedly returned to normal production; WTI November crude settled -3.3% to $54.07/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices finished flat, with the two-year and 10-year yields unchanged at 1.62% and 1.68%, respectively; for the month of September, the benchmark 10-year note jumped 17.2 bps and the two-year yields climbed 11.6 bps.