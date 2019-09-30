Meritor launches restructuring to cut labor costs

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) says in a filing that it launched a restructuring plan to cut salaried and hourly headcount worldwide.

Expecting a decline in global truck and trailer market volumes, the company is looking to cut labor costs.

It expects to incur about $20M in severance costs across both reportable segments; actions tied to the plan are expected to be substantially complete by the end of Q1 2020.

The company also announced a conversion option for 7.875% convertible senior notes due 2026, telling holders they can convert all or part of the notes anytime from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, at a rate of 83.3333 shares of common stock per $1,000 in notes.