Elanco cutting 250 positions in restructuring

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is launching a restructuring to eliminate about 250 positions.

That will include an exit from R&D operations in Prince Edward Island, Canada; ceasing certain operations at its site in Wuxi, China; and streamlining its Speke, England, operation.

It's expected to cost $50M, with about $30M coming from noncash asset writedowns. An estimated $38M will be incurred in Q3, with the remaining $12M to be incurred in 2020.

The company expects to realize about $12M in savings in 2020.