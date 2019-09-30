Enbridge slides after regulator's Mainline ruling

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) tumbled 2.7% in today's U.S. trade after the Canada Energy Regulator stopped the open season it sought for service on its Canadian Mainline oil pipeline system.

Enbridge says the CER decision announced late Friday changes the timing but it still intends to proceed with signing firm contracts with shippers on the system that moves 70% of Canada's crude exports into the U.S.

Canadian oil producers were mostly opposed to ENB's attempt to contract the system at this time.

Analysts rate the decision as slightly negative for ENB since it means the company must now apply to the CER to approve the tolls, terms and conditions of the proposed service change before another open season can proceed.