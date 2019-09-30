NewLink -1.3% on Lumos merger

NewLink (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Lumos Pharma sign a definitive merger agreement that will result in Lumos becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary and NewLink taking on the Lumos name and new "LUMO" ticker.

Lumos shareholders will receive NLNK common stock shares in an exchange that will leave Lumos holders with a 50% stake in the resulting entity.

This merger is expected to provide the financial support necessary to expedite the clinical development of LUM-201 for PGHD, which could start its Phase 2b clinical trial in mid-2020.

The deal is expected to close in Q1 2020.