Roadrunner to downsize dry van business, cutting 450 positions

Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) says it plans to cut ~10% of its workforce as it downsizes its unprofitable van business.

RRTS says the downsizing includes reducing dry van company tractor and trailer fleets by more than 50%, closing five terminal locations and eliminating ~450 positions.

The workforce reductions will occur over the next 60-90 days and cost $12M-$16M, and the company expects to incur $12M-$16M in related pre-tax operations restructuring costs.

RRTS says downsizing the dry van business "will improve operating margins and cash flow, reduce lease obligations and debt, improve internal controls and allow greater focus on the significant value-creation opportunities within our other businesses."