Spark New Zealand says undersea cable deals are in

Spark New Zealand (OTCPK:SPKKY) says agreements are inked and approved to build the Southern Cross NEXT undersea cable.

Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY) will become a 25% shareholder in Southern Cross, Spark says, and an anchor customer of the data cable.

That move will dilute Spark's shareholding in Southern Cross to about 40% from a current 50%.

The project is an extension of the Southern Cross cable ecosystem; when it's done, it's expected to be the lowest latency path from Australia/New Zealand to the United States.