Kinross Gold to pause on Russia after latest project deal - Reuters

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) says it is putting future deals in Russia on hold following its July acquisition of the undeveloped Chulbatkan asset from N-Mining, a deal it says will add 3.9M indicated oz. of gold to its books.

KGC was offered several larger assets in Russia in recent years but was not willing to spend too much on the country, Reuters reports.

"If you own our stock, by definition you're comfortable with Russia, but that doesn't mean we want to go overboard," KGC CEO Paul Rollinson says.

KGC has invested more than $3.5B in Russia since 1995, making it the biggest foreign investor in the country's gold sector, and Russian operations accounted for 20% of the company's total revenue in 2018.

Russia's anti-monopoly regulator tells Reuters that it has extended its review of the Chulbatkan acquisition by two months, but the company says it expects the deal to close as scheduled early next year.