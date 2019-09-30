Judge rules for Bombardier, rejects Comerica aircraft payments lawsuit

A U.S. District Court judge today dismissed a lawsuit in which Comerica (NYSE:CMA) sought millions of dollars from Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) after the Canadian company could not find buyers for four planes whose leases had expired.

The judge, who had dismissed an earlier version of the lawsuit in 2017, said CMA was still unable to show the planes had been returned to the lessor, which its contracts with Bombardier required before payment could be made.

The latest dismissal was with prejudice, meaning CMA cannot file an amended complaint.