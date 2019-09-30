United Tech wins $2.2B defense contract

United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) Pratt & Whitney unit was awarded a $2.195B U.S. defense contract for production of F-135 propulsion systems, the Pentagon announced.

The modification of a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract stipulates the production and delivery of 112 propulsion systems for the Air Force, 46 for the Marine Corps and 25 for the Navy, plus long lead components, parts and materials associated with a combined 148 propulsion systems for non-Department of Defense and foreign military sales customers.

Most of the work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., and Indianapolis, Ind.