Brazil approves 14 bidders for November offshore oil auction

Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) are among 14 companies that registered today for November's auction of drilling rights off the southeast coast of Brazil.

Brazil's government expects to raise as much as 106B reais ($25B) in licensing fees from selling the leases in the so-called transfer of rights area, where state-controlled Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) obtained rights to 5B barrels of oil from the government in 2010; as PBR explored the region, it found much more crude than it was entitled to in the deal, leaving the government with a surplus.

The companies registered for the auction as potential operators also include BP, Cnooc (NYSE:CEO), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Total (NYSE:TOT).