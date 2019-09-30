GM strike threatens to flood oversupplied steel, aluminum markets

The steel and aluminum industries face further challenges as the General Motors (NYSE:GM) strike enters its third week, threatening to release additional finished metal into oversupplied spot markets, Argus reports.

Several steel and aluminum suppliers already have seen their operations suffer, according to the report, which cites an unnamed major steel service center that said if the strike continues it will "start sending a ripple through the entire supply base soon" and another that said at least 20% of its business had been impacted by the strike.

Argus calculates GM consumes 8,600 st/day of steel and 1,600 st/day of aluminum, based on Q2 vehicle sales and the average amount of each material in North American vehicles, meaning a 30-day strike would cut 260K st of steel and 49K st of aluminum consumption.

Finding a home for so much excess metal would be difficult, as weakening U.S. demand already has weighed on spot prices.

