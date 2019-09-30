Global steel outlook wanes as Australia forecast sees slower growth

  • Top global iron ore exporter Australia cuts its outlook for world steel demand, joining a growing number of warnings that trade tensions and slowing growth are hurting the sector.
  • Prices for FOB Australia 62% iron ore, which surged to more than $120/ton earlier this year, the Australian government forecasts, expecting prices will drop to $57.50/ton in 2021 and $61.40/ton in 2020 from an average $80.10 this year as the market returns to balance, maintaining forecasts from its June quarterly report.
  • China's iron ore imports are set decline through 2021 and the country's steel mills will use more scrap, according to the report; fresh evidence of the pressure on China's steelmakers emerged overnight as the industry’s purchasing managers’ index showed a contraction for a fourth straight month.
  • Potentially relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, SLX
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.