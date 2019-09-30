Global steel outlook wanes as Australia forecast sees slower growth
- Top global iron ore exporter Australia cuts its outlook for world steel demand, joining a growing number of warnings that trade tensions and slowing growth are hurting the sector.
- Prices for FOB Australia 62% iron ore, which surged to more than $120/ton earlier this year, the Australian government forecasts, expecting prices will drop to $57.50/ton in 2021 and $61.40/ton in 2020 from an average $80.10 this year as the market returns to balance, maintaining forecasts from its June quarterly report.
- China's iron ore imports are set decline through 2021 and the country's steel mills will use more scrap, according to the report; fresh evidence of the pressure on China's steelmakers emerged overnight as the industry’s purchasing managers’ index showed a contraction for a fourth straight month.
