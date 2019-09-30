Oil, energy stocks sink as Saudis restore output capacity to pre-attack levels

Energy (XLE -0.7% ) is the only S&P sector clearly in the red in today's trade, as crude oil tumbles amid another weak economic outlook from China and a top Saudi Aramco official said oil capacity had recovered to levels prior to the Sept. 14 drone attack.

November WTI crude settled -3.3% to $54.07/bbl, while Brent finished -1.9% at $60.75/bbl.

"Speculation that production would be back online much quicker than initially thought was the main driver of last week's declines" and news of fully restored output "confirmed those expectations, which resulted in continued selling," says Tyler Richey of Sevens Report Research.

Coinciding with the Saudi report, Aramco (ARMCO) unveils plans to pay out a total annual dividend of $75B as it builds toward an IPO later this year in which it hopes for a $2T valuation.

Dividends of $75B would give investors a yield of 3.75% if the company achieves the $2T valuation - a decent payout in a low-interest rate world but still a lower dividend than other Big Oil firms including Shell's 6.22% and Exxon's 4.9%.

Among today's largest losers in the oil and gas sector: FTSI -10.7% , AR -8.4% , NE -6.4% , NBR -5.4% , SD -5.1% , VAL -4.5% , JAG -4.3% , NOV -4.3% , SSL -4.2% , CLMT -4% , SMLP -3.9% , HLX -3.8% , RIG -3.5% , DO -3.3% ,BHGE -3.1% , NGS -3.1% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DWT, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, BGR, XES, DRIP, DBO, ERY, FENY, DIG