Record-high employment in Japan

Unemployment in Japan remained at 2.2% in August to match the lowest level of the last 26 years. Government officials say the labor market is close to "full employment" with a record 67.51M people working.

Another significant economic development in Japan occurs tomorrow with a consumption tax rising to 10% from 8%. The government maintains the increased burden on consumers is necessary to boost social welfare programs and reduce the mounting national debt.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to prop up consumer spending through fiscal policy moves.

