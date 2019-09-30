Husky Energy to begin Superior refinery rebuild after gaining permits

  • Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF -2.3%) says it received required permit approvals to begin reconstruction of its 47.5K bbl/day refinery in Superior, Wis., following an explosion and fire at the site in April.
  • Husky says demolition of equipment damaged in the fire is largely completed, and reconstruction is scheduled to begin immediately and continue over the next two years, with the refinery scheduled to return to full operations sometime in 2021.
  • The company says the rebuild will include updated technology and be more energy efficient.
