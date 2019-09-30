Pemex seeks control of Talos Energy's billion-barrel oil find - Reuters

Mexico's state-run Pemex oil company wants to take over Talos Energy's (TALO -4.2% ) Zama offshore oilfield, Reuters reports, citing two former Mexican energy officials and two company executives with knowledge of internal Pemex discussions.

If Pemex takes over, Talos would retain its 35% stake but give up operational control, according to the report, undermining its attempt to establish itself as an international operator with its first project outside the U.S.

Talos also would be forced to rely on Pemex to execute drilling efficiently and profitably - no sure bet given that Pemex is the world's most indebted oil firm and has seen its production decline by half since 2004 as it struggled with aging fields and underinvestment.

Pemex likely has a claim to about a third of the oil in the deposit that extends into the Zama field, according to consultants at Wood Mackenzie, but the company's efforts to prove its share by drilling have been delayed "multiple times," while the Talos-led consortium has drilled four wells and spent $250M.

The two companies have until September 2020 to conclude a negotiation over a merged project; under Talos' current contract, the Mexican government would get nearly 70% of net profits from Zama.