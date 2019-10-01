Three pharmacies now pulling Zantac over FDA alert

Three major pharmacies are now pulling Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) heartburn medication Zantac off the shelves, after an FDA alert about potential low levels of a probable human carcinogen.

CVS (NYSE:CVS) had previously pulled the drug, and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) have joined in by removing the medication.

The FDA has said some ranitidine medicines including Zantac contain NDMA at low levels (levels that barely exceed amounts you might expected to find in common foods, it says).

There's no recall of the medication, but all three pharmacies are accepting it for returns.