Credit Suisse clears CEO in surveillance imbroglio

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has cleared its chief executive Tidjane Thiam in an internal probe over the botched surveillance of the bank's ex-head of wealth management.

Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee has resigned after the investigation found he alone had launched private-detective observation of Iqbal Khan, who joined rival UBS after abruptly exiting Credit Suisse in July.

“The Homburger [law firm] investigation did not identify any indication that the CEO had approved the observation of Iqbal Khan nor that he was aware of it prior to September 18, 2019, after the observation had been aborted,” Credit Suisse says in a statement.

Neither that probe nor the observation of Khan found evidence that Khan had tried to poach employees or clients.