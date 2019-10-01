Macau casino revenue positive in September

Macau gross gaming revenue increased 0.6% Y/Y to 22.1B patacas ($2.7B) in September, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The GGR tally was just under the 1.0% consensus estimate. VIP traffic was soft during the month amid the protests in nearby Hong Kong.

YTD Macau GRR is down 1.7% to 220B patacas.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

