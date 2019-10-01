Global stocks gain with China on holiday

Chinese President Xi Jinping marked 70 years of Communist Party rule during a National Day event by saying the country must maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau.

While the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange were both closed for the holiday, trading was active on other Asia markets. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6% amid a weaker yen and after a Bank of Japan survey of business sentiment at large manufacturers came in better than expected. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% , while Australia's ASX 200 finished 0.8% higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut a key interest rate.

Meanwhile, European stocks are having a soft day with the Stoxx 600 Index slipping 0.1% at midday after PMI reports limped in from Germany and other nations.

U.S. stock futures are pointing higher ahead of the trading day, with the earnings calendar highlighted by reports from Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), McCormick (NYSE:MKC) and United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI).